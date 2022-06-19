A vehicle reportedly driven by Caroline M. Kemp of 1006 Glenwood Ave. June 14 struck a parked vehicle owned by Cheryll A. Marr of 201 Lakeside Drive at 528 W. Second Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Donald L. Harms of Glenvil June 14 struck a parked vehicle owned by Cynthia K. Collins of 2315 Boyce St. at Osborne Drive East near 33rd Street.
ZZ Top concert at the Heartland Events Center-GI June 22 at 7:30 p.m. -Adv.
Emma Mae Arthur of Hastings, a graduating senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was named a Chancellor’s Scholar for high academic achievement throughout her collegiate career.
Jennifer Quig of Hastings was named to the winter 2022 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Whitney Winter of Sutton, a student at Wayne State College in Wayne, has been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi.
It was reported June 14 that gas cans were taken at the 2000 block of West Eighth Street.
