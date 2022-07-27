It was reported July 20 that a propane tank was taken at the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported July 21 that a box of vitamins and coffee were taken at the 600 block of South Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Anthony C.D. Goings of 323 W. E St. and Carol K. Thompson of 827 Circle Q collided July 21 at Delaware Avenue and B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by John V. Williams of 1322 N. Laird Ave., Richard A. Schmidt of 3113 Paradise Drive and Simone A. Flood of 400 N. Colorado Ave. collided July 21 at Marian Road near Fifth Street.
Authorities July 20 cited a 50-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue. The value of items taken was $34.84.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Joey L. Lintz of 3516 Parklane Drive and Jonathan P. Baker of Abilene, Texas, collided July 21 at 12th Street and Burlington Avenue.
