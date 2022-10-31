It was reported Oct. 26 that license plates were taken at the 1700 block of West Fourth Street.
It was reported Oct. 26 that a windshield and rear window were damaged at the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Sharon L. Crosier of 1042 S. Pine Ave. Oct. 26 struck a mailbox owned by Hastings Physical Therapy, 2307 Osborne Drive West, at Osborne Drive West near Kansas Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 26 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Ana G. Dominguez Jaurigui of 1751 W. Third St., a parked vehicle owned by Jaime L. Villeda Mendez of 1744 W. Third St. and a parked vehicle owned by Mario Samaniego Garcia of 1743 W. Third St. at Third Street near Oswego Avenue.
