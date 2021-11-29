Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven K. Markle of 721 S. First Ave. No. 311, Ginger L. Turner of Trumbull and Jacob J. Hoagland of 4135 E. Hadco Road collided Nov. 15 at U.S. Highway 6 near J Street.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 20 reportedly struck a trailer and skid loader owned by Randy Downing of 1022 S. Wabash Ave. at the 1100 block of West J Street.
It was reported Nov. 22 that a cellphone was taken at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
It was reported Nov. 23 that a vehicle tire was damaged at the 100 block of East Third Street.
It was reported Nov. 23 that a purse was taken at the 700 block of North Williams Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 23 that a gift card, debit card and a check were taken at the 700 block of North Williams Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 23 that a door was damaged at the 400 block of North Laird Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Isabel G. Shafer of 422 W. 11th St. and Mattison Suzanne of 202 Kent St. collided Nov. 24 at C Street and Lincoln Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Todd J. Taylor of 517 S. Garfield Ave. Nov. 24 struck a parked vehicle owned by Rachel A. Critchfield of 1406 N. Baltimore Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near 14th Street.
