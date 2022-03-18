The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Andrew Gregory Smithson and Lacey Jean Malcom, Everardo Borrego Corral and Juana Borrego, and Caleb Hayes Kidd and Catana Lee Pierce, all of Hastings.
It was reported March 11 that a thermometer was taken at the 400 block of West Second Street.
It was reported March 11 that a cellphone was taken at the 900 block of West A Street.
It was reported March 11 that tools were taken from a vehicle at the 300 block of South Minnesota Avenue. The tools were recovered.
A hit-and-run driver March 11 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Luis M. Gallegos of 1626 W. Seventh St. at Jefferson Avenue near Seventh Street.
