A vehicle reportedly driven by Paula C. Dickman of 1372 W. Barrows Road Sept. 23 struck a parked vehicle owned by Sean A. Yokem of 716 N. Colorado Ave. at Colorado Avenue near Seventh Street.
It was reported Sept. 24 that a bicycle was taken at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 25 that a vehicle was taken at the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Joann M. Bowen of 1011 University St. and Marcus L. Hargrove of Red Cloud collided Sept. 25 at Burlington Avenue and 12th Street.
Authorities Sept. 25 cited a 22-year-old Hastings resident for taking checks at the 1100 block of West Third Street.
It was reported Sept. 25 that baseball cards and coins were taken at the 700 block of West 14th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jaunice M. Mullen of 1255 Arapahoe Ave. Sept. 25 struck a parked vehicle owned by Timothy J. Hromadka of 319 W. Ninth St. at the 300 block of West Ninth Street.
