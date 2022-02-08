Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 4 sentenced Robert L. Young Jr., 41, of 1514 W. Fifth St. to 90 days in jail and a one-year driver’s license revocation for violating a protection order and driving under suspension on Aug. 16, 2021. Young pleaded no contest on Oct. 1, 2021. Violation of a protection order is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Driving under suspension is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Race to the finish to save the overpass! Sign the petition asap at Five Points Banks, Jacksons Car Corner, Bramble or Kershners Auto. Let’s finish strong! -Adv.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Feb. 6 that a dog was taken at the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
Yes we can design and print business cards - Call the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.