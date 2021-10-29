A vehicle reportedly driven by Mario J. Ramirez Garcia of 513 N. St. Joseph Ave. Oct. 23 struck a utility pole at Seventh Street near Colorado Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 22 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Isabella I. Mullen of 438 Hawthorne Circle Oct. 23 struck a mailbox at 1523 W. 12th St.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 24 reportedly struck a storm drain, and damaged a yard and landscaping at Elm Avenue and Sixth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Evelyn K. Thalmann of Dorchester Oct. 24 struck a parked vehicle owned by Lori D. Olinger, whose address is unknown, at Second Street near Elm Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven Kateleighn N. Chitty of 2703 Bateman St. Oct. 22 struck a curb, which disabled the vehicle, at Wabash Avenue near J Street.
