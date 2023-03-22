A hit-and-run driver March 11 reportedly struck a mail owned by Mesner Development, Central City, at Pine Avenue near Wayfair Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bailey E.A. Middleton of 1711 W. Fifth St. and Robin L. Schutt of Grand Island collided March 16 at Burlington Avenue and Ninth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Matthew K. Conway of 1125 E. Fifth St. March 17 struck a parked vehicle owned by John A. Countryman of 510 E. Third St. and a parked vehicle owned by Marlin E. Aldrich of 514 E. Third St. at the 500 block of East Third Street.
It was reported March 18 that gift cards were taken at the 1000 block of East E Street.
