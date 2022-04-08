The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Thomas Currie Manley and Sheila Diane Clark, both of Red Cloud; Erik Allen Rostvet and Mikayla Eileen Moreno, both of Hastings; Jeremy Adam Kinney and Kristina Kay Wahl, both of Campbell; Zachary Michael Strobl and Lexie Nicole Myers, both of Hastings; Larry Dalcon Stratton and Emily Renee Aldrich, both of Hastings; Hector Adrian Figueroa Navarrete and Andrea Marie Melendez, both of Hastings; Marcus James Brooks and Leegha Joan Kensell, both of Blue Hill; Ronald Lee Beetem Jr. and Krysstina Marie Richardson, both of Hastings; Charles James Hosier and Grace Alizabeth Jane Scheil, both of Orleans; and Ryland Matthew Gallagher and Nicole Lynn Bailey, both of Hastings.
It was reported April 2 that an unknown motorist left the 2300 block of West Second Street without paying for $44.24 in fuel.
It was reported April 3 that a door and door frame were damaged at the 900 block of University Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Marshall D. Adams of St. Paul and Robert L. Johnson of 1014 E. Seventh St. collided March 31 at U.S. Highway 281 and 33rd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Mixabel Maley of 714 Webster Ave. and Amanda M. Gomez of 412 N. Colorado Ave. collided April 1 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street. Gomez’s vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle driven by Gabriell J. Bohrer of 1207 E. Ninth St.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Mary H. Dietrich of 2413 W. 11th St. April 1 struck a parked vehicle owned by Kyle H. Gydesen of 2419 W. 11th St. at the 2400 block of West 11th Street.
