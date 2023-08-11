The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tanner Dane Hohlen and Taylor Lynn Vencil, both of Hastings; Eric Lee Perkins and Jamie Lynn Hazlett, both of Kenesaw; Carson Antonio Acevedo and Madeline Rae Renschler, both of Juniata; Shaun Alexander van der Torre and Rachel Ann Jelden, both of Hastings; Eldon Richard Enninga of Kenesaw and Sharon Sue Lambrecht of Hastings; and Owen Joel Kershner of Hastings and Felicity Ann Hrnchir of Lincoln.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Justin D. Barbee of Ayr Aug. 3 swerved to avoid a deer and rolled into a ditch at Saddlehorn Road near Wabash Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Nelson O. Amaya Lopez of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 46 and Danny L. Kennedy of Juniata collided Aug. 3 at 12th Street near Countryside Drive.
It was reported Aug. 3 that building materials were taken at the 700 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
Authorities Aug. 3 cited a 50-year-old Harvard resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $61.52.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Turner R. Griffin of Grand Island rolled into a ditch Aug. 4 at Showboat Boulevard near Prairie Lake Road.
Authorities Aug. 4 cited a 37-year-old and a 25-year-old, both residents of Hastings, for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $57.75.
It was reported Aug. 4 that items valued at $33.27 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Authorities Aug. 5 cited a 43-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $603.04.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jimmie J. Bacon of Kenesaw and Mackenna J. Edmondson of Kenesaw collided Aug. 5 at Poplar Avenue and Potter Avenue in Kenesaw.
Authorities Aug. 6 cited a 38-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $173.94.
Authorities Aug. 6 cited a 19-year-old and a 34-year-old, both Hastings residents, for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $147.17.
A vehicle reportedly owned by Dylan P. Olsen of Heartwell with an unknown driver Aug. 6 struck a parked vehicle owned by Zeny A. Nguyen of 2313 Home St. in a parking lot at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
