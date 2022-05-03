Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Garry A. Ward and Diane R. Ward.
News in Brief
- Will Vraspir
-
- Updated
Will Vraspir
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Updates from Local Advertisers
Most Popular
Articles
- Back on the beat after passing of biggest fan
- Ex-girlfriend says Barnes threatened her with a shotgun when she tried to leave
- Judge in Johnny Depp case lays down the law against giggles. Meanwhile, about the alpacas
- Walter Mondale's memorial service scheduled for May 1
- Hessler hopes to improve sheriff's department
- Miller tosses first perfect game in program history
- Hastings Parks and Recreation in need of summer workers
- Mary Lanning staffers share tears, laughter and memories of pandemic
- City answers petitioners counterclaim
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.