Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeremy L. Boutin of 1203 E. Second St. and Jayden B. G. Kolbet of Juniata collided Nov. 6 at Kansas Avenue near U.S. Highway 281.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 6 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jessica J. Morgan of 2414 W. Fourth St. at Osborne Drive East near 33rd Street.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 6 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Renew Energy Maintenance LLC, Sioux Falls, S.D., at 203 W. 33rd St.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 7 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jaylee R. Bradley of 710 N. Turner Ave. at 4103 Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Karen L. Mohlman of 103 E. 13th St. and Kenneth C. Brooks of 134 E. Fourth St. collided Nov. 8 at South Street near Colorado Avenue.
