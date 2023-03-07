It was reported Feb. 26 that a rifle, scope and magazine were taken from a vehicle at the 600 block of South Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jaden G. Juel of Kenesaw and Kamille F. Kennedy of Kenesaw collided Feb. 27 at Forbes and Poplar avenues in Kenesaw.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Eileen M. Hubl of Lawrence and Beyceel Navarro Flores of Grand Island collided Feb. 27 at Showboat Boulevard and U.S. Highway 6.
It was reported Feb. 27 that prescription medication was taken at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 27 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Patrick Kamler of Shickley in a parking lot at the 100 block of North Marian Road.
It was reported Feb. 28 that items valued at $45.67 were shoplifted at 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Geraldine A. Skarin of Blue Hill and Chase O. Johnson of Wilcox collided Feb. 28 at Burlington Avenue near J Street.
It was reported Feb. 27 that items valued at $471.34 were shoplifted at 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Feb. 28 that drainage pipe was damaged at the 900 block of West A Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead March 1 sentenced Neil Boston, 30, of 3020 Park Lane Drive No. 12 to a $750 fine and two-year driver’s license revocation for a fourth or subsequent offense of driving under revocation on Jan. 8. Boston pleaded no contest on Jan. 26. Driving under revocation, fourth or subsequent offense, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead March 1 sentenced Osvaldo Martinez, 55, of 745 S. Franklin Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test on May 8, 2022. Martinez pleaded no contest on Jan. 26, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense and dropped a count of refusing a preliminary breath test. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported March 1 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported March 1 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of South Colorado Avenue.
It was reported March 1 that money was taken from a vehicle at the 400 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported March 1 that checks were taken from a vehicle at the 500 block of South Lexington Avenue.
It was reported March 1 that a steering wheel was taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
