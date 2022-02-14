Vehicles reportedly driven by Lisa M. Empie of 731 N. Cedar Ave. and Crystal R. Lee of 813 E. Fourth St. collided Feb. 8 at Cedar Avenue near Waynoka Street.
Overpass meeting tonight, Feb 15 7pm C3 Hotel. Bring all of your signature sheets! Everyone is welcome. -Adv.
It was reported Feb. 8 that a vehicle was spray painted at the 900 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jordan J. Ottoson of Omaha and Natalie Sund of 135 E. Fourth St. collided Feb. 9 at Burlington Avenue and Ninth Street.
It was reported Feb. 9 that money was taken at the 600 block of North Sixth Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Nicholas D. Lovejoy of Central City and Troy K. Legg of Kenesaw collided Feb. 9 at South Street near Ash Avenue.
