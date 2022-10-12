It was reported Oct. 7 that a purse and camera were taken at the 500 block of East Fifth Street.
It was reported Oct. 7 that rooms were damaged at the 1000 block of West J Street.
It was reported Oct. 7 that a set of keys was taken from a vehicle at the 200 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Oct. 7 sentenced Christain L. Ellis, 24, of Kenesaw to $500 in fines for carrying a concealed weapon and driving under suspension on May 3. Ellis pleaded no contest on Aug. 16, and prosecutors dismissed a second case. Carrying a concealed weapon is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. DUS is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Taeler J. Neilsen of 1110 E. Third St. and Gavin V. Schifferns of 706 N. Sixth Ave. collided Oct. 7 at Sixth Avenue near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Melody L. Hill of 1700 W. Seventh St. and Stacy D. Elson of Grand Island collided Oct. 7 at 3203 Osborne Drive West.
