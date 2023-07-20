Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 12 sentenced Jessica Dunbar, 30, of McCook to one year of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 12, 2022. Dunbar pleaded no contest on March 23. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

It was reported July 12 that a playground was damaged at the 2500 block of North Baltimore Avenue.

