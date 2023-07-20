Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 12 sentenced Jessica Dunbar, 30, of McCook to one year of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 12, 2022. Dunbar pleaded no contest on March 23. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported July 12 that a playground was damaged at the 2500 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported July 12 that a vehicle mirror and gas cap were damaged at the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
It was reported July 12 that eyedrops were taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 12 that items valued at $3.99 were shoplifted at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 13 that tools were taken at the 2000 block of Summit Avenue.
It was reported July 13 that a toolbox and tools were taken from a vehicle at the 700 block of West D Street.
It was reported July 13 that items valued at $117.55 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
