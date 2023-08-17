A vehicle reportedly driven by Joni K. Havens of 827 S. Lincoln Ave. Aug. 12 struck a utility pole at the 900 block of West H Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Lavon D. Handler of 712 S. Boston Ave. Aug. 13 struck a tree near the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
A hit-and-run driver Aug. 13 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jaiden T. Hruby of 318 N. Bellevue Ave. at Bellevue Avenue near Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Amaya N. Rasmussen of 105 E. 14th St. and Sally J. Steepleton of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 196 collided Aug. 14 at Eastside Boulevard and 14th Street.
