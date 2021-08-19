Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Elizabeth A. Timmerman and Jonathan R. Timmerman.
Traffic signs reportedly were struck Aug. 16 by a hit-and-run driver at Marian Road near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Briley B. Hughes of Juniata and Matthew J. Vance of Lincoln collided Aug. 16 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Rosemary Copley and Winfield S. Copley.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Valentina Baxter and J.C. Baxter.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Zachary J. Blackbonet and Cynthia J. Kennedy.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Eric L. Perkins and Crystal Perkins.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brandley R. Woodward of 133 E. 12th St. and Cynthia S. Jelinek of Grand Island collided Aug. 14 at Burlington Avenue near 14th Street.
It was reported Aug. 16 that a deck was damaged at the 800 block of East Third Street.
It was reported Aug. 16 that a vehicle was damaged at the 2500 block of West Fourth Street.
It was reported Aug. 16 that clothing was taken at the 1600 block of West Seventh Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Amy L. Shipman and Brian L. Shipman.
