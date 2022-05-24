It was reported May 18 that wallets and purses was taken at the 500 block of Ringland Road and the 200 block of East Ninth Street.
It was reported May 18 that a firearm was taken at the 700 block of North Fourth Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Chris M. Eberlein of Juniata May 18 collided with a car stopped at a traffic light driven by Byron J. Morrow of 8280 N. Highland Road at the 300 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
