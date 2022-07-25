It was reported July 18 that a television, sound bar, garage locks and mailbox were taken at the 3600 block of Park Lane Drive.
It was reported July 18 that a wallet and money was taken at the 2200 block of North Kansas Avenue.
It was reported July 18 that a television, sound bar, garage locks and mailbox were taken at the 3600 block of Park Lane Drive.
It was reported July 18 that a wallet and money was taken at the 2200 block of North Kansas Avenue.
It was reported July 18 that a tire was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported July 18 that a vehicle door was keyed and two tires were damaged at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 19 that an unknown motorist left 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $120 in fuel.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.