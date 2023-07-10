It was reported June 29 that a computer and wallet were taken from a vehicle at the 1000 block of South Hastings Avenue.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 11:29 am
It was reported June 29 that a necklace, bullet casing and vape instrument were taken from a vehicle at the 1000 block of Wabash Avenue.
It was reported June 29 that an all-terrain vehicle was taken at the 800 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported June 29 that items valued at $1,400 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported June 29 that money was taken from a vehicle at the 1300 block of Regency Drive.
It was reported June 30 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of South Denver Avenue.
It was reported June 30 that a ring was taken at the 900 block of West 12th Street.
Authorities June 30 cited a 35-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $213.
It was reported June 30 that money was taken from a vehicle at the 1100 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported July 1 that a vehicle interior, bicycle and sewing machine were damaged at the 1700 block of West Second Street.
It was reported July 1 that keys for a vehicle were taken from a vehicle at the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.
It was reported July 1 that a subwoofer and amplifier were taken at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Crime and courts reporter
