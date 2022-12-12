Konnor Thompson of Lawrence has been named the winner of a $400 Legacy Scholarship at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis by the NCTA Aggie Alumni Association.
Mannheim Steamroller Concert, December 21, 7:30 p.m. Heartland Events Center, Grand Island. -Adv.
It was reported Dec. 8 that a tablet computer, speaker, purfume, rings, and four packs of lighters were taken at the 1100 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Dec. 8 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Dillian Meyer of 1741 W. Fourth St. at the 1700 block of West Fourth Street.
Buy a framed story page from the Hastings Tribune. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Amos J. Roberts of Shelton, Clinton E. Burge of Blue Hill and Leonel Corona Cardenas of Denison, Iowa, collided Dec. 8 at J Street near Burlington Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Dec. 8 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jasmine Sevcik of 131 E. Sixth St. at a parking lot near Osborne Drive East.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.