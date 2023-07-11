Authorities July 2 cited a an 18-year-old Hastings resident, an 18-year-old Blue Hill resident, 17-year-old Grand Island resident and 16-year-old Hastings resident for throwing fireworks from a moving vehicle at the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 2 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 1800 block of West Eighth Street.
It was reported July 2 that a bedroom wall was damaged at the 2600 block of Butterfoot Lane.
Authorities July 2 cited a 37-year-old Hastings resident for violating city code on fireworks at the 200 block of South Colorado Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bryan D. Dickey of Stromsburg and Karson Weiss of 724 E. Seventh St. collided July 2 at North Shore Drive near Osborne Drive West.
