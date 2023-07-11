Authorities July 2 cited a an 18-year-old Hastings resident, an 18-year-old Blue Hill resident, 17-year-old Grand Island resident and 16-year-old Hastings resident for throwing fireworks from a moving vehicle at the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue.

