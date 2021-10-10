Vehicles reportedly driven by Jude H. Bower of 914 N. St. Joseph Ave. and Sandra G. Rathburn of 1238 N. Minnesota Ave. collided Oct. 5 at 400 W. 12th St.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jaunice Mullen of 1255 Arapahoe Ave. and Erin Hale of 739 S. Lexington Ave. collided Oct. 5 at Third Street and Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 6 that items valued at $451.94 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of North Osborne Drive West.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.