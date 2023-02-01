Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 26 sentenced Arturo Guerrero Montelongo, 29, of 820 S. Pine Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 17, 2022. Montelongo pleaded no contest on Nov. 17, 2022, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

It was reported Jan. 26 that three tires were damaged at the 1100 block of East South Street.

