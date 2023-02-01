Adams County Judge Michael Burns Jan. 26 sentenced Arturo Guerrero Montelongo, 29, of 820 S. Pine Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license for driving under the influence of alcohol on July 17, 2022. Montelongo pleaded no contest on Nov. 17, 2022, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Jan. 26 that three tires were damaged at the 1100 block of East South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jovey D. Olena of Trumbull and Alfredo Alvarez Hernandez of 1410 E. South St. No. 23 collided Jan. 27 at the junction of U.S. Highway 6 and South Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lisa A. Hubl of Blue Hill and William C. Runyan of Kenesaw collided Jan. 27 at Second Street near Briggs Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Robert E. Bartels of Tobias and Randall E. Nelson of Scandia, Kansas, collided Jan. 27 at Osborne Drive East and 33rd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Daniel T. Clark of 3411 W. Seventh St. and Edward R. Serrano of 600 South Shore Drive collided Jan. 27 at the 1600 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Jan. 27 that multiple power tools were taken at the 200 block of North Colorado Avenue.
