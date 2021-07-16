Adams County Judge Michael Mead July 9 sentenced Jose R. Torrez-Rodriquez, 29, of Minden to one year of probation, $550 in fines, one-year driver’s license revocation and 120 hours of community service for driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing an open alcohol container on April 10. Torrez-Rodriquez pleaded no contest on April 29. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Possession of an open alcohol container is an infraction punishable by up to a $100 fine.
A mailbox owned by The Cottages of Hastings, 1133 S. Hastings Ave., reportedly was struck July 10 by a hit-and-run driver at the 1100 block of South Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brandon H. Diaz-Campos of Prosser and Scott G. Staver of 735 N. Barnes Ave. collided July 10 at 12th Street near Crane Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Zacoria J. Flower of Harvard and Constantin Badanac of Houston, Texas, collided July 11 at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
It was reported July 11 that a vehicle was damaged at the 800 block of West Ninth Street.
It was reported July 11 that a dog, medications and other items were taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Authorities July 11 cited a 17-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, disturbing the peace and drinking on unlicensed property at the 1900 block of West Seventh Street.
