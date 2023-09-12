It was reported Sept. 7 that power tools were taken at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
Country Crafts & FRIENDS Fall event. See Classifieds for more information. -Adv.
It was reported Sept. 7 that power tools were taken at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
Country Crafts & FRIENDS Fall event. See Classifieds for more information. -Adv.
It was reported Sept. 7 that two hay bales were taken at the 800 block of South Franklin Avenue.
Caring for a loved one with special needs? Need a break? Call Hastings Respite Care to learn more. (402) 463-8124. -Adv.
Did you know you can listen to stories read to you on the Hastings Tribune’s website? Check it out! -Adv.
It was reported Sept. 9 that a vehicle was taken at the 900 block of North Saunders Avenue.
Jamie Plambeck of Hastings won last week’s Hastings Tribune football contest as the tiebreaker game settled a four-way tie. Plambeck and four other participants missed picking the winner of four games. Plambeck was the closest to picking the final score of the Nebraska vs. Colorado game. -Adv.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.