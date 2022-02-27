A hit-and-run driver in a vehicle owned by International Multiple Services, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Feb. 17 reportedly struck a building and awning at Barista’s, 2204 N. Kansas Ave.
TO SAVE THE OVERPASS supporters. Attend City Council meeting Tuesday, 3/1, 5:30 pm City Building. Our signature petition is on their agenda. Regular overpass meeting 7:00 pm, 3/1, C3 Hotel, Everyone welcome.-Adv
Trey Asher of Hastings was named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Lindsey A.P. LaBrie of Hastings graduated recently from Southeast Community College with a certificate as a geographic information systems technician.
Authorities Feb. 19 arrested an 18-year-old McCook resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 300 block of North Cedar Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Devin J. Anthony of 915 Brentwood Ave. and Alexandra Chipps of 720 Oakmont Ave. collided Feb. 18 at Baltimore Avenue near 14th Street.
Jennifer Boeve of Hastings was named a Collegiate Scholar for the fall 2021 semester at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa.
SAVE THE OVERPASS! The County Clerk is now verifying signatures. We are confident a special election will ensue. Do not demolish! -Adv.
