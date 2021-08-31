It was reported Aug. 26 that a bicycle was taken at the 1500 block of West Fifth Street. It was later recovered.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rhonda S. Wynn of 523 S. Maple Ave., Sarah J. Parsons of 1326 N. St. Joseph Ave., Megan A. Pritts of 1018 N. Briggs Ave. and Aaron J. Skrdlant of Blue Hill collided Aug. 26 at Burlington Avenue near 12th Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Maximo L. Gonzalez Escalona and Yasnay Guerrero Rodriguez.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 26 sentenced Adric Pyle, 34, of 1718 Boyce St. to one year of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension on Jan. 9. Pyle pleaded no contest on March 12, and prosecutors dropped the DUI from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. DUS is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tasia L. Reiman of 1027 W. H St. and Gena N. Hauner of 219 W. Second St. collided Aug. 27 at Burlington Avenue near H Street.
