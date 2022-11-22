A hit-and-run driver Nov. 19 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Mary L. Swanson of 741 N. Hastings Ave. at 611 N. Burlington Ave.
It was reported Nov. 17 that items valued at $8.40 were shoplifted at the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kaleb Branham of 219 W. Second St. No. 201 Nov. 18 struck a parked vehicle owned by Thomas Julius of Crawford at 627 W. First St.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 17 sentenced Esteban Mundo, 23, of Grand Island to 179 days of probation, $525 in fines and 60-day driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test and refusing a preliminary breath test on June 12. Mundo pleaded no contest on Oct. 7, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. Refusing to submit to a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Refusing to submit to a pretest is a Class 5 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $100 fine.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 18 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Melodie M. Mangers of 920 N. Showboat Blvd. at an unknown location.
