Vehicles reportedly driven by Diep N. Nguyen of 941 S. Franklin Ave. and Harold D. Salmon of 913 E. Park St. collided Sept. 11 at 33rd Street near Osborne Drive West.
A vehicle reportedly owned by Ean Holdings LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, with an unknown driver Sept. 11 struck a parked vehicle owned by Patrick Gardner of Minden in a parking lot at 715 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Katrina M. Goff of Grand Island and Harold J. Hemphill of Mount Airy, Maryland, collided Sept. 13 at A Street and Baltimore Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Justin S. Jones of 205 Ringland Road Sept. 13 struck a mailbox owned by Sharon F. Green of 204 Ringland Road at the 200 block of Ringland Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher R. Studeer of 523 S. Hastings Ave. and Romeo Gomez of Lawrence collided Sept. 13 at the 900 block of North Burlington Avenue.
