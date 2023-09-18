Vehicles reportedly driven by Diep N. Nguyen of 941 S. Franklin Ave. and Harold D. Salmon of 913 E. Park St. collided Sept. 11 at 33rd Street near Osborne Drive West.

A vehicle reportedly owned by Ean Holdings LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, with an unknown driver Sept. 11 struck a parked vehicle owned by Patrick Gardner of Minden in a parking lot at 715 N. St. Joseph Ave.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags