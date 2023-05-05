The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: David Lee Kobelenz and Amy Michelle Jarosik, Keith Allen Penmose and Sheryl Diane Zeckser, all of Hastings; Drew Ryan Andrews and Jasmine Dominique Johnsey, both of Fairfield; and Ana Alicia Santana and Cecilia Lizette Galvan Araujo, both of Harvard.
It was reported that energy drinks and candy were taken April 29 at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
A motorcycle reportedly driven by Larry L. Lewis of 2210 W. Sixth St. went into a ditch May 1 at U.S. Highway 281 near South Shore Drive.
It was reported May 2 that drywall was damaged at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Authorities May 2 cited an 18-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a storm door window at the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Michael J. Cameron of Miramar and Andy Vazquez of 402 E. Fifth St. collided May 2 at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Alexis R. Schuck of Harvard and Cole G. Mestas-Watts of 1128 Renae Lane collided May 3 at Burlington Avenue and Second Street.
It was reported May 3 that a vehicle was damaged at the 200 block of West Second Street.
It was reported May 3 that a wallet was taken at the 100 block of University Street.
It was reported May 3 that items valued at $112.48 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported May 3 that items valued at $463.48 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead May 3 sentenced Mellisa Mieger, 33, of Guide Rock to one year of probation and $667.91 in restitution for issuing a bad check on Oct 31, 2022. Mieger pleaded no contest on March 16, and prosecutors agreed to not oppose probation. Issuing a bad check is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
