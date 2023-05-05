The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: David Lee Kobelenz and Amy Michelle Jarosik, Keith Allen Penmose and Sheryl Diane Zeckser, all of Hastings; Drew Ryan Andrews and Jasmine Dominique Johnsey, both of Fairfield; and Ana Alicia Santana and Cecilia Lizette Galvan Araujo, both of Harvard.

It was reported that energy drinks and candy were taken April 29 at the 1100 block of West Second Street.

