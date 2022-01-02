It was reported Dec. 27 that items valued at $8.30 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
It was reported Dec. 27 that items valued at $399.99 were shoplifted at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Richard H. Bristol of Hardy and Desiree L. Kunze of 614 S. Colorado Ave. collided Dec. 28 at the 1400 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 28 that a wreath was taken at the 2200 block of Osborne Drive West.
