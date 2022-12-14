It was reported Dec. 10 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 1100 block of West Second Street.

Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.

0
0
0
0
0