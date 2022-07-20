Vehicles reportedly driven by Zelia C. Hoagland of 1607 W. Sixth St. and Danielle J. Duester of Roseland collided July 11 at Burlington Avenue near Kansas Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Daniel E. Lucero of Grand Island July 11 struck a utility pole owned by Hastings Street Department, 1010 W. A St., at Hastings Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Zoee K. Young of 106 E. A St. collided July 12 at Second Street near Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Anastasia S. Theoharis of 2204 Indian Acres Drive and Teagan M. Beierle of Blue Hill collided July 13 at U.S. Highway 281 and Lochland Road.
It was reported July 14 that a guitar was taken at the 300 block of East Second Street.
It was reported July 14 that keys and a ladder were taken at the 1200 block of East Park Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.