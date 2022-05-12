Vehicles reportedly driven by Jawn J. Johnston of 323 W. E St. and Delores E. Schultes of 2725 Wendell Drive collided April 23 at 42nd Street near Osborne Drive East.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Thomas D. Layhue of Campbell April 24 struck a parked vehicle owned by Wyatt A. Tschauner of 737 W. First Ave. No. 212 at First Street near Lincoln Avenue. Tschauner’s vehicle was then pushed into a parked vehicle owned by Elizabeth C. Keisling of 723 W. First Ave. No. 209 and that was pushed into a parked vehicle owned by Julie Ochsner of 8065 Oregon Trail Road.
Wind blew a sign owned by Werner Construction Company, 129 E. Second St., off its stand and reportedly struck a vehicle driven Christian B.P. Spurrier of 1012 W. Fifth St. at U.S. Highway 281 near H Street.
It was reported May 3 that a hoodie was taken at the 500 block of South Technical Boulevard.
Authorities May 3 arrested a 35-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a fence, obstruction and two outstanding warrants at the 1800 block of West Second Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.