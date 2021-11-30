It was reported Nov. 26 that door frame and vehicle window were damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 26 that a tablet computer was taken at the 1600 block of East South Street.
It was reported Nov. 26 that a house was damaged at the 100 block of East Park Street.
It was reported Nov. 26 that a credit card was taken at the 1800 block of West Eighth Street.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 26 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Layne M. Vanwinkle of 1210 N. Lexington Ave. at Lexington Avenue near 12th Street.
It was reported Nov. 26 that a lawnmower was taken at the 100 block of South Pine Avenue.
