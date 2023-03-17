The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Kenneth L. Bonow and Christina L. Gould, Adam Gregory Pruitt and Andrea Sue Greser, Mario Josue Olivia Hernandez and Keylin Cabrera Kadre, Alejandro Serna Arenas and Alexis Tatjana Wells, Tyler Wayne Black and Holly Lynn Autumn Smith, Florentino Escobedo Rico and Patricia Ann Salas, Tyler Joseph Guinn and Sawndae Kaylena Scott, Dylan Herschel Shenk and Jayce Christine Lawrence, all of Hastings; Michael Anthony Sabata of Guide Rock and Jessica Lynne Soucie of Hastings; Jason Robert Granger of Comstock and Sarah Marie Modlin of Juniata; Lane Andrew Schulz of Holdrege and Allison Leigh Matousek of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Gary D. Bera of 625 Lane A and Rodney E. Randolph of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. No. 318 collided March 16 at Elm Avenue near South Street.
