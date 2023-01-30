It was reported Jan. 24 that items valued at $34.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Jan. 23 that a floor jack, jumper cables, eye glasses and registration card were taken at the 900 block of South Franklin Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 23 that items valued at $5.74 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 23 that a windshield was damaged at the 500 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Daniel B. Perry of 2000 W. 14th St. and Jonathan R. Doty of 315 Sunset Drive collided Jan. 23 at J Street near Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Jan. 24 that a vehicle was taken at the 1700 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported Jan. 24 that a cellphone was taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Jan. 24 that plexiglass was damaged and signs were taken at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
