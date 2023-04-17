It was reported April 11 that a vehicle was taken at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported April 11 that items valued at $6 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lindsay Debraal of 909 W. 12th St. and Vu Trucmai of 908 W. 12th St. collided April 11 at 12th Street near Burlington Avenue.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft April 11 sentenced Scott Fries, 53, of Heartwell to one year of probation and a $500 fine for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 8, 2022. Fries pleaded no contest on Feb. 15, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense and dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft April 11 sentenced Chad Salmon, 37, of Aurora to a $500 fine and six months of probation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 3, 2022. Salmon pleaded no contest on Feb 21, and prosecutors amended the charge from refusing a blood alcohol test and dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft April 11 sentenced Abigail Hoins, 21, of 715 N. Bellevue Ave. to one year of probation and a $500 fine for procuring alcohol to a minor on August 12, 2022. Hoins pleaded no contest on Feb 15. Procuring alcohol to a minor is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
