Vehicles reportedly driven by Ruby A. Kothe of 735 E. Sixth St. and Joe R. Dixon of 715 N. Second Ave. collided in an alley near the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Zacoria J. Flower of Harvard went out of control and rolled three times at Second Street near Marian Road.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 9 reportedly struck a mailbox owned by Donald W. Fischer of 410 S. Colorado Ave. at the residence.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 10 reportedly struck two fence posts and an electrical conduit owned by Eastside Diesel Service, 1214 E. South St. at the buisness.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Evan T. Reiber of 2350 N. Elm Ave. and Jamelle M. Bartels of Glenvil collided Feb. 10 at Adams Central Avenue near 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jason C. Hafer of 1418 W. Third St. and Sandra E. Garcia Melendez of Grand Island collided Feb. 12 at Burlington Avenue and South Street.
