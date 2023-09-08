The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: James Joseph Sidlo and Jolene Kim VanderVeer, Chad Stephen Belgum and Molly Nicole Toelle, and Austin Evan Herringer and Kelsey Lynn Norden, all of Hastings.
Authorities Sept. 1 cited a 28-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at 600 block of North Burlington Ave. The value of items taken was $17.
Authorities Sept. 2 cited a 17-year-old Hastings resident and a 16-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $1,100.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tommy W. Mister of 314 W. E St. Sept. 2 struck a light pole and traffic signal at Burlington Avenue near B Street.
Authorities Sept. 3 cited a 59-year-old Harvard resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $63.22.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 4 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Dennis R. Mitcham of 1013 Ross Ave. at Ross Avenue near Kent Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Alisha S. Terrell of Orleans Sept. 4 struck a conveyance owned by C3 Rentals LLC, Hendersonville, Tenn., at Colorado Avenue near F Street.
