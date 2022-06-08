It was reported June 2 that alcohol was taken at the 900 block of West J Street.
A hit-and-run driver June 2 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Daijha Peck of 324 S. Lexington Ave. at an unknown location.
A homemade trailer attached to a vehicle reportedly driven by Oswaldo Flores of Sutton became unhooked June 2 and struck a traffic sign owned by Hastings Utilities, 1228 N. Denver Ave., at Burlington Avenue near Kansas Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tanner M. Lay of Glenvil June 2 struck a parked vehicle owned by Nuvia J. Mayorga-Leon of Lexington at Ringland Road near California Avenue.
