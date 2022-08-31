A vehicle reportedly driven by Bill E. Warburton of 207 E. A St. collided Aug. 24 with a BNSF Railway train at D Street near Keystone Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 24 that wall was spray painted at the 300 block of North Colorado Avenue.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: August 31, 2022 @ 8:55 pm
It was reported Aug. 24 that mailboxes were damaged in the 1400 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
