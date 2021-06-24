Vehicles reportedly driven by Peggy L. Onken of 5445 N. First Ave. and Carla R. Bourg of 901 S. Franklin Ave. collided June 15 at Lincoln Avenue near C Street.
It was reported June 15 that a vehicle was taken at the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
It was reported June 15 that items valued at $2 were shoplifted at the 3000 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported June 15 that a window was damaged at the 600 block of North Sixth Avenue.
It was reported June 16 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of Lane H.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of April Eikmeier and Jacob Eikmeier.
