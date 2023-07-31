It was reported July 25 that a knife was taken at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 10:18 am
It was reported July 25 that sex toys were taken at the 2200 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported July 25 that a window screen was damaged at the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
Crime and courts reporter
