The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Lawrence Allen Walker and Jalen Lane Dart, and Mark Aaron Paulson and Trinity Cheyenne Kelley, all of Hastings.
It was reported July 14 that a door lock and knob were damaged at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported July 14 that a stage area was damaged by graffiti at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
It was reported July 15 that a window was damaged and a radar system was taken from a vehicle at the 100 block of East 14th Street.
It was reported July 15 that a picnic bench was burned near Prairie Lake Road and Elkhorn Avenue.
It was reported July 15 that consumable goods were taken at the 600 block of South Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 16 that a vehicle was taken at the 200 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
It was reported July 16 that medication was taken at the 1300 block of West E Street.
It was reported July 17 that items valued at $50.72 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
It was reported July 17 that tools and snacks were taken at the 300 block of West Second Avenue.
