It was reported Dec. 2 that a wallet was taken at the 1800 block of West Second Street.
9th annual Christmas Holiday Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 am-4 pm. Adams County Fairgrounds 947 S Baltimore Ave, Hastings. Questions? Call Debbie 402-303-0459. -Adv.
It was reported Dec. 2 that a vehicle was taken at the 700 block of West 12th Street.
Hastings Symphony Holiday Concert Sunday December 12th - 3:00; Lynn Farrell Arena, 800 E 12th St. Featuring area High School choirs and Hastings College. Sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare & Foundation. Students are free. -Adv.
It was reported Dec. 2 that a door frame was damaged and tools were taken at the 700 block of North Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Dec. 2 that a handbag and firearm were taken from a vehicle at the 3000 block of Parklane Drive.
