The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tanner Lloyd Cline and Morgan Nicole May, Wyatt Edward Smith and Karina Medrano, David LaVern Baker and Tammy Lou McConnell, Ryan David Ardiana and Gina Renee Wheeler, and Gary Dean Workman and Jennifer Lynn Beisner, all of Hastings; Troy Allan Steiner and Stephanie Curry Burnett, both of Heartwell; Michael John Hansen and Tonya Lea Jensen, both of Kenesaw.
It was reported June 19 that a vehicle was keyed at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 20 that a vehicle was damaged at the 600 block of South Denver Avenue.
It was reported June 20 that a vehicle, jewelry and tools were taken at the 300 block of South Lexington Avenue. The items were later recovered.
It was reported June 20 that two jet ski seats were taken at the 2900 block of Osborne Drive West.
